JAMES P. CONTI Sr.

JAMES P. CONTI Sr. Notice
CONTI
JAMES P., SR.


Passed on August 20, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Gloria (nee Giancaterino); Pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Edith (nee Longo). Beloved father of Gloria (Ron) Conti, James Conti Jr., and Dr. Anthony Conti. Grandfather of Nicole (Anthony) Matozza, Adrian Frio, James (Denise) Conti III, Anthony Conti, and Judy Conti. Great-grandfather of Anthony, Maia, Gemma, James, and Julianna. Brother of Francis (Toni), Nicholas, Dorothy, Theresa, and the late Alphonse, late Joseph Jr., late Anthony, and the late Paul. Brother-in-law of Terri (late Rocco) Giancaterino. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. James was retired 23 years active member for 44½ years. Rein-forced Ironworkers Local 405.
Viewing Sunday evening, 7 to 9 P.M., THE STOLFO FUNERAL HOME, 2536-38 S. Broad St. Also Viewing Monday, 8:30 A.M., in the Funeral Home. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., St. Monica Church, 17th and Ritner Sts. Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.


Published on Philly.com on Aug. 23, 2019
