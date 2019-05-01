Home

POWERED BY

Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1739 Ferry Ave
Camden, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
1739 Ferry Avenue
Camden, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DELANEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES P. "JIM" DELANEY

Notice Condolences Flowers

JAMES P. "JIM" DELANEY Notice
DELANEY
JAMES "JIM" P.
Age 83 years, of Moorestown, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Boyle) for 59 years. Devoted father of Terence (Helene), Maureen (William) Handlan, Kathleen (Thomas) Gosse, Elizabeth Delaney-Runfola (James) and Mary Delaney-Beane (Christopher). Cherished grand-father of Meaghan, Colleen, Patrick, Brendan, Michael, Margaret, Thomas, Anne, Timothy, Daniel, Kevin, Patrick, Sean, Matthew and Christopher. Dear brother of Edward, Elizabeth and Kathleen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jim was a graduate of West Chester University and received a master's degree in counseling from Villanova University. He was a very accomplished man who dedicated many years of his life coaching Camden Catholic High School Football. Jim was a dedicated teacher at Camden Catholic High School and a Guidance Counselor at Cherry Hill East High School. He also was a proud United States Army Veteran.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 6 - 9 P.M. at the FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Rd and Saturday from 9 - 10 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, NJ 08104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School at the above address.

Condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com

Published on Philly.com on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now