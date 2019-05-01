DELANEY

JAMES "JIM" P.

Age 83 years, of Moorestown, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Boyle) for 59 years. Devoted father of Terence (Helene), Maureen (William) Handlan, Kathleen (Thomas) Gosse, Elizabeth Delaney-Runfola (James) and Mary Delaney-Beane (Christopher). Cherished grand-father of Meaghan, Colleen, Patrick, Brendan, Michael, Margaret, Thomas, Anne, Timothy, Daniel, Kevin, Patrick, Sean, Matthew and Christopher. Dear brother of Edward, Elizabeth and Kathleen. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Jim was a graduate of West Chester University and received a master's degree in counseling from Villanova University. He was a very accomplished man who dedicated many years of his life coaching Camden Catholic High School Football. Jim was a dedicated teacher at Camden Catholic High School and a Guidance Counselor at Cherry Hill East High School. He also was a proud United States Army Veteran.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Friday from 6 - 9 P.M. at the FALCO/CARUSO & LEONARD PENNSAUKEN FUNERAL HOME, 6600 N. Browning Rd and Saturday from 9 - 10 A.M. at Sacred Heart Church, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, NJ 08104. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 A.M. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sacred Heart Catholic School at the above address. Condolences and guestbook at

