RODGERS
JAMES P.
75, of Philadelphia and Stone Harbor, NJ. A retired Father Judge High School teacher of Spanish died November 21, 2019 of cancer.
Jim was born and raised in Philadelphia. He graduated from Roman Catholic High School in 1962 and from LaSalle University in 1966. He served in the U.S Army and attained the rank of First Lieutenant.
After his Army service Jim began his teaching career at Father Judge High School in the Northeast section of the city. He taught there for 33 years and was, for many years, also the Chairperson of the World Languages Department.
Jim loved travel, dining out with friends and online back-gammon. He summered for over fifty years in Stone Harbor, NJ and was often seen walking on the beach with his long term partner, and finally husband, James Smyth.
In addition to his husband, Jim is survived by his 7 siblings, Joe Rodgers, Pegeen McDermott (George), Frances Boyer,Jack Rodgers (Linda), Richard Rodgers, MaryAnn Turzo and Michael Rodgers. And also survived by many nieces and nephews.
At his request, there will be no Funeral Services. Instead, Jim has asked for private prayers on his behalf. If desired, donations in his name should be made to the Father Judge Scholarship Program, 3301 Solly Ave. Phila., PA 19106.
Condolences at burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Nov. 24, 2019