YOUNG
JAMES P.
On Feb. 26, 2019, Jim age 76, of Barrington, NJ. Survived by his three children, Carolyn (Anthony) Arriviello, James P. (Lisa) Young, Jr. and Kristin (Charles) Carbin; 7 grand-children; his brother, Michael J. (Barbara) Young; his sister, M. Kathleen (Michael) Carroll as well as several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, 11:00 A.M. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Barrington Fire Department, 201 2nd Ave., Barrington, NJ 08007. Arr.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 28, 2019