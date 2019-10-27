Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES LYNAGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES PATRICK LYNAGH Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES PATRICK LYNAGH Sr. Notice
LYNAGH
JAMES PATRICK SR.


79, of Elkins Park peacefully on October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sonia (nee Lee Ashburn). Loving father of Christopher J. and James Lynagh Jr. (Christine) and Karen Guenther Dirkse. Brother of Hugh Lynagh. Devoted grandfather to 5 grand-children. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a proud graduate of North Catholic and a U.S. Army Veteran. Jim loved Sea Isle City and the Eagles. He was a longtime postal employee for 43 years. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, Nov. 1st from 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday, Nov. 2nd from 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave. Jenkintown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkin-town, PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.

Condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.