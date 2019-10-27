|
LYNAGH
JAMES PATRICK SR.
79, of Elkins Park peacefully on October 25, 2019. Beloved husband of 53 years to Sonia (nee Lee Ashburn). Loving father of Christopher J. and James Lynagh Jr. (Christine) and Karen Guenther Dirkse. Brother of Hugh Lynagh. Devoted grandfather to 5 grand-children. Jim is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was a proud graduate of North Catholic and a U.S. Army Veteran. Jim loved Sea Isle City and the Eagles. He was a longtime postal employee for 43 years. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, Nov. 1st from 6 to 8 P.M. and Saturday, Nov. 2nd from 8:30-9:30 A.M. at the JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, 507 West Ave. Jenkintown, PA. His Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at 10:00 A.M. at Immaculate Conception B.V.M. Church, 602 West Ave. Jenkin-town, PA. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church.
