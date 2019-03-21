|
O'DOWD
JAMES PATRICK
World War II Navy Veteran, died March 15, 2019 in Abington after a long life lived well in Willow Grove. Born in 1926 in Atlantic City, he was the son of John and Bella Quinn. He was predeceased by the love of his life, Teresa Regan O'Dowd; daughters Bernadette and Tess; brother Jack; and sisters Mary and Kay. Survived by daughters Nora (Michael) and Mary (Gene); grandchildren Quinn, Chelsea, Jimmy, Margaret, Frank and Liam; great-grand-daughter Rylee; sister Dolly Tague; brothers Gene (Rose-mary) and Frank (Barbara); and a legion of loving nieces and nephews. Mass Monday at 10:30 A.M. at St. David Church, Willow Grove. Contributions in his name may be sent to St. John's Hospice, 1221 Race St., Phila., PA 19107.
