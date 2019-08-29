|
POLISI
JAMES, SR., 'REDS'
August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Anna (nee Perry). Devoted father of James (Maria) Polisi and Valerie (John) Chicchi. Grandpop of Justin (Kaitlyn), David, Rebecca, Emily and Jimmy. Great-grandfather of AJ and Mila. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing SATURDAY 9 A.M. at the Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila., PA 19128, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to the ,
www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 29, 2019