FLICK
JAMES R., ESQ.
75, Bronze Star Vietnam Veteran of Wallingford, PA, on November 4, 2019. Partner at Hughey, Flick & Catania in Media, PA and General Counsel for Delaware County Community College. Beloved husband of Pasqualyn (Pat) Flick and father of James R. Flick Jr. (Deborah) and Cheryl Flick (Evin Levey). Grandfather of Adam John Levey, Eleanor Anna Levey and Naomi E. Flick. Brother of Karen Salerno and Charles Flick.
Viewing 6-8 P.M. Thursday at the RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME, 15 E. Fourth St. Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service 11:00 A.M. Friday, Nov. 8th at The Walling-ford Presbyterian Church. 110 E. Brookhaven Rd. Wallingford, PA. Friends may call Friday 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. at church. Memorial contributions to: Delaware County Community College Educational Fund, 901 S. Media Line Rd., Media, PA 19063 or the Edith Mitchell Research Fund, c/o Jefferson Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St, Ste 600, Phila, PA 19107.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019