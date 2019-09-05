Home

JAMES R. McDEVITT Notice
McDEVITT
JAMES R.
On September 3, 2019, age 85. Beloved husband of Doris (nee Kane). Loving father of Michael (Amy) and Carol Przybylinski (Jaime). Dearest grandfather of Matthew, Aiden, Lauren, Kristen and Nicole. James was a graduate of St. Gabriel's Grade School and SE Catholic HS '52. Relatives and friends are invited to call Saturday 9:30 to 10 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 OLD Bustleton Avenue, Phila PA 19115. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers family would prefer donations to the , 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700, Phila., PA 19103 or www.heart.org

GALERANO FUNERAL HOME
www.galzedranofh.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 5, 2019
