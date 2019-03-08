Home

JAMES S. AND MIRIAM R. BLANDING

JAMES S. BLANDING
July 8, 1944 - Jan. 3, 2007
MIRIAM R. BLANDING
March 8, 1945 - Dec. 12, 2008

Happy 74rd Birthday, Mom
Celebrating this eleventh birthday without you was hard but we made it a day you would have enjoyed.
Happy 56th Anniversary
Those who we love go out of sight but never out of mind; They are cherished in the hearts of those they leave behind. Loving and kind in all their ways, Upright and just to the end of their days, Sincere and true in heart and mind, Beautiful memories they left behind.
Love...
Mr./Mrs. Ray and Robin Wong,
Mr./Mrs. Robert & Lisa Shelton,
Mrs. Natasha Shelton,
Ms. Nicole Shelton
Shamaya, Meiara & Zahir Staton,
Andre McKnight Jr. and Family

Mar. 8, 2019
