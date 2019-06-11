Home

JAMES S. BLANDING JR.

June 11, 1963 - Feb. 10, 1996

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Do not ask us if we miss him. There's such a vacant place.
Oft we think we hear his footsteps and see his smiling face. Days of sadness still come o'er us. Tears in silence often flow, memory keeps him ever near us, though he left us 23 years ago.
In our homes he is fondly remembered, sweet memories cling to his name. Those who loved him in life sincerely still love him in death just the same.

Love...Mr. and Mrs. Robin and Ray Wong, Mr. and Mrs. Lisa and Robert Shelton, Ms. Natasha and Ms. Nicole Shelton, Ms. Shamaya, Ms. Meiara, and Zahir Staton, AJ,
Family and Friends

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
