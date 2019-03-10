|
|
SALMIERI
JAMES
March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Chiarlone). Devoted father of Anthony and John (Rosemary) Salmieri. Grandfather of John (Ashley), Marisa (Craig) Nicholas. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 9th and Bigler Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Expressions of Sympathy
www.montiragofuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019