March 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna (nee Chiarlone). Devoted father of Anthony and John (Rosemary) Salmieri. Grandfather of John (Ashley), Marisa (Craig) Nicholas. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING TUESDAY 9 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 9th and Bigler Sts., followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 10, 2019
