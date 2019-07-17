Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
On July 15, 2019. Beloved son of Veronica (nee Zarenkiewicz) and the late Matthew F. Loving brother of Terrie Joyce (Paul) and the late Thomas. Also sadly missed by his nephew, Michael Joyce (Ashley); great-nephew, Bodhi; his aunts, Florence Tyska, Mary Zaren, and numerous cousins. Relatives, friends, members of Our Lady of Confidence Social Group and the SPIN Community are invited to his viewing on Friday, beginning at 9:30 A.M., in the St. John Cantius Chapel, 4400 block of E. Thompson St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 A.M. Int. Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to SPIN, 10501 Drummond Rd., Phila. PA 19154 would be appreciated by his family.


Published on Philly.com on July 17, 2019
