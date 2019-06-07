Home

Campbell Funeral Home
525 Cabot Street
Beverly, MA 01915
(978) 922-1113
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John's Church
JAMES STOKES HEWSON M.D.

JAMES STOKES HEWSON M.D.
HEWSON, M.D.
JAMES STOKES


Of Beverly Farms, MA died peacefully with family by his side on May 31, 2019. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA Jim was the son of the late Dr. William and Nancy Stokes Hewson. He graduated from Episcopal Academy in 1945. He attended Yale University, class of 1950 and Temple University's School of Medicine, class of 1956. He completed three years of orthopedic surgical residency at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia in 1962. Jim's medical career of fifty years was spent largely at Beverly Hospital where he became the first Orthopedic Surgeon and started their Orthopedic Dept.
Jim is survived by his wife Nancy and children: Anne, Polly, Marion and William, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. His son, Jimmy, predeceased him.
His Services will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Beverly Farms, MA. Donations can be made to Mass Audubon, 2208 South Great Road, Lincoln, MA 01773. Their website is <massaudubon.org>. And or Massachusetts Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Mass General Hospital, Building 114, Suite 2011, 16th St, Charles-town, MA 02129 Arrs. by the CAMPBELL FUNERAL HOME Beverly. Condolences at

www.campbellfuneral.com

Published on Philly.com on June 7, 2019
