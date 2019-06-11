Philadelphia Inquirer/Philadelphia Daily News Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-637-1414
For more information about
JAMES ADDISON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES ADDISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES T. "SUB" ADDISON Sr.

Notice Condolences Flowers

JAMES T. "SUB" ADDISON Sr. Notice
ADDISON
JAMES T. SR., "SUB"


Passed away June 9, 2019. Loving father of the late James Jr. Loving grandfather of Rebecca, Madison, Jacob, and great-grandfather of Amelia. Dear brother of Mary Durringer (Robert), and the late John. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Becky Puchalski, as well as the Lowry and Rizzo families. James retired from the Inquirer as a machinist.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday 9:00 AM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114, followed by his Service at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the AOH 61, 4131 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19136 ATTN: Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now