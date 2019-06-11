|
|
ADDISON
JAMES T. SR., "SUB"
Passed away June 9, 2019. Loving father of the late James Jr. Loving grandfather of Rebecca, Madison, Jacob, and great-grandfather of Amelia. Dear brother of Mary Durringer (Robert), and the late John. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Becky Puchalski, as well as the Lowry and Rizzo families. James retired from the Inquirer as a machinist.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Thursday 9:00 AM at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. Phila., PA 19114, followed by his Service at 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the AOH 61, 4131 Rhawn St. Phila., PA 19136 ATTN: Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on June 11, 2019