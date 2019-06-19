|
|
FLYNN
JAMES T.
Age 85, of West Chester, PA, on June 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara (nee Wills) Flynn; loving father of Kevin E. Flynn (Coleen), Craig T. Flynn, Shawn P. Flynn, and Kara Flynn Wilson (Bob); caring grand-father of Maggie, Cate, Scott, Molly, Craig, Bridget, and Claire; predeceased by his siblings, Peggy Patrilak and Eugene Flynn.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 7-9 P.M. Friday, June 21, 2019 at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and to his Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Saturday at St. Anastasia Church, 3301 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , 1626 Locust St., Phila., PA 19103, or to any Veteran's Organization of your choice would be appreciated.
Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 19, 2019