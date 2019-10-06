Home

JAMES T. McGINTY

McGINTY
JAMES T.


64, originally of Philadelphia, PA and later Pedricktown, NJ, died peacefully on September 26, 2019. Brother of the late Francis (the late Molly), John, Jr., Michael (Denise), the late Maureen Marx (Frank), Joseph (Joan), Patrick (Elizabeth), Eileen Pompe (Andrew), Kathleen McGinty (Karl Hausker) Colleen Maguire (Timothy). Father of James Thomas Jr. and Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
James' family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 9:30 A.M. until the start of his Funeral Mass, 11 A.M., at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road in Richboro, PA 18954. His burial, with Military Honors, will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Global War on Terrorism Memorial
https://www.gwotmemorial.org/;

www.fluehr.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 6, 2019
