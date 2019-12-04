|
|
SIMMINGTON
JAMES T.
On Dec. 1, 2019, age 44 of Malvern, formerly of Berwyn. Husband of Phoebe (nee Saunders), Father of Kylie and Jack. Son of Barbara (nee Brandolini) and the late Mercer Simmington. Brother of Tracy Simmington, Scott and Nick Simmington. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Friday, December 6, at 12:00 P.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church. 400 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Visitation Friday morning from 9:00 to 11:30 A.M. in the church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: For Pete's Sake, www.takeabreakfromcancer.org
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 4, 2019