JAMES V. MURPHY

JAMES V. MURPHY Notice
Of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on September 29, 2019, at the age of 64; dear son of the late John Murphy Sr. and the late Marie Murphy (nee Tursi); beloved husband of Josephine (nee: Cuento); dear brother of Joseph Murphy, John Murphy, MaryAnne Ellis, Thomas Murphy, and Vincent Murphy; also survived by his nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday evening, from 7:00 to 9:00 P.M. at ANGELONE FUNERAL HOME, 501 Easton Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090. There will also be a viewing on Monday morning at St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M., followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

www.angelonefuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Oct. 3, 2019
