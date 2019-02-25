|
|
GORMLEY
REV. JAMES W.
Age 89, peacefully on Feb. 22, 2019. Served faithfully The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Longport. NJ. Predeceased by his sister Sr. Theresa Gormley R.S.M. Reverend Clergy, Religious, Relatives and Friends invited to his Viewing Wednesday 6 P.M. at Convent of Mercy Chapel, 515 Montgomery Ave., Merion, PA 19066. Concelebrated Funeral Liturgy 7 P.M. and Thursday Viewing 10 A.M. Holy Trinity Parish, Epiphany Church, 29th and Ventnor Ave., Longport, NJ. Liturgy of The Word 11 A.M. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of Mercy at above address in memory of Fr. Gormley.
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 25, 2019