MOORE
REV. JAMES W., S.J.
Age 92, died on September 13, 2019, at Manresa Hall Jesuit Community, Merion Station, PA. He was son of the late John A. and Elizabeth Moore of Trenton, NJ. In addition to his Jesuit family, Father is survived by his niece, Barbara Morrison of Yardley, PA and nephew, James Moore of Philadelphia. The majority of Father's life was spent at St. Joseph's University where he held many prominent positions, including Director of Admissions, Director of the Freshman Program and Associate Academic Dean. He also regularly ministered in parishes nearby and at the Jersey shore. In retirement, he assiduously prayed for the Church and the Society of Jesus.
Visitation, Wednesday evening, September 18, The Chapel of St. Joseph, at St. Joseph's University, with Vigil Service at 7 P.M. and Viewing following until 8:30 P.M. Funeral Mass, Thursday, September 19, St. Matthias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, at 10:30 A.M. One hour Viewing prior to Mass. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, 501 N. Church Road, Wernersville, PA 19565. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's University, for the Rev. James W. Moore, SJ. Scholarship, c/o Office of Advancement, 5600 City Ave., Phila., PA 19131.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019