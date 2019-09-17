Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dinan Funeral Home
1923 Spring Garden St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 563-3655
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
The Chapel of St. Joseph, at St. Joseph's University
Viewing
Following Services
The Chapel of St. Joseph, at St. Joseph's University
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthias Church,
128 Bryn Mawr Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthias Church
128 Bryn Mawr Avenue
Bala Cynwyd, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MOORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REV. JAMES W. MOORE


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
REV. JAMES W. MOORE Notice
MOORE
REV. JAMES W., S.J.


Age 92, died on September 13, 2019, at Manresa Hall Jesuit Community, Merion Station, PA. He was son of the late John A. and Elizabeth Moore of Trenton, NJ. In addition to his Jesuit family, Father is survived by his niece, Barbara Morrison of Yardley, PA and nephew, James Moore of Philadelphia. The majority of Father's life was spent at St. Joseph's University where he held many prominent positions, including Director of Admissions, Director of the Freshman Program and Associate Academic Dean. He also regularly ministered in parishes nearby and at the Jersey shore. In retirement, he assiduously prayed for the Church and the Society of Jesus.
Visitation, Wednesday evening, September 18, The Chapel of St. Joseph, at St. Joseph's University, with Vigil Service at 7 P.M. and Viewing following until 8:30 P.M. Funeral Mass, Thursday, September 19, St. Matthias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, at 10:30 A.M. One hour Viewing prior to Mass. Interment at the Jesuit Cemetery, 501 N. Church Road, Wernersville, PA 19565. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Joseph's University, for the Rev. James W. Moore, SJ. Scholarship, c/o Office of Advancement, 5600 City Ave., Phila., PA 19131.
Condolences may also be sent to:

www.dinanfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now