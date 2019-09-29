|
MacLEOD
JAMES WILLIAM GAMBLE
Age 77, formerly of Norwood and Secane, PA, died Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at Fair Acres in Lima, PA. He served as a Commander in the Coast Guard Third District and then worked at Boeing in Ridley over 40 years. He was recently predeceased by his beloved husband, Henry Weitz. James and Henry spent 35 years together and were married for the last five.
James is survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Macleod, of Augusta, GA; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friends and neighbors.
Memorial donations may be made: Imago Dei MCC, 1223 Middletown Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342. www.imagodeimcc.org
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 beginning at 2:00 P.M. at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 Rose Tree Road, Media PA 19063, www.uucdc.org. Arrangements
