Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
(610) 566-3755
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES MacLEOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES WILLIAM GAMBLE MacLEOD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES WILLIAM GAMBLE MacLEOD Notice
MacLEOD
JAMES WILLIAM GAMBLE


Age 77, formerly of Norwood and Secane, PA, died Sunday Sept. 15, 2019 at Fair Acres in Lima, PA. He served as a Commander in the Coast Guard Third District and then worked at Boeing in Ridley over 40 years. He was recently predeceased by his beloved husband, Henry Weitz. James and Henry spent 35 years together and were married for the last five.
James is survived by his sister-in-law, Donna Macleod, of Augusta, GA; and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by friends and neighbors.
Memorial donations may be made: Imago Dei MCC, 1223 Middletown Rd, Glen Mills, PA 19342. www.imagodeimcc.org
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday October 5, 2019 beginning at 2:00 P.M. at The Unitarian Universalist Church of Delaware County, 145 Rose Tree Road, Media PA 19063, www.uucdc.org. Arrangements

RIGBY HARTING & HAGAN FUNERAL HOME
www.haganfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now