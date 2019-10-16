|
|
FUDELL-DUFFY
JAMIE LYNN (nee Fudell)
October 13, 2019, of Malvern, PA. Beloved wife of Philip Duffy; loving sister of Shari (David) Matz and Robin (Nick) Cupo; cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews; daughter of Brenda Fudell and the late Dr. Stephen Fudell. Jamie will be remembered as an avid tennis player and personal trainer with some former Eagles players as her clients.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service, Friday, 1 P.M., at the William Penn Inn, 1017 Dekalb Pike, Gwynedd, PA, where she and Philip were married 21 years ago. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation
www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 16, 2019