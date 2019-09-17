Home

Passed away on Sept. 14, 2019. She was born Jan. 24, 1958 in Liberia, Africa to her missionary parents. Jan graduated from Muhlenberg College majoring in Chemistry. She worked for over 30 years in several positions for Temple University. Jan was married to William Romano for 35 years. She is survived by her husband, William, her children, Daniel and Kari, her siblings, Sue Schneider, Paula Holloway (Ray), and Peter Schwartz (Marie), and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Histiocytosis Foundation, in her name. The funeral service date is to be determined.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 17, 2019
