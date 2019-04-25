|
BLACK
JAN F.
Of Elkins Park on April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Marcia (née Sikowitz). Devoted father of Steven, Morgan, Neil, Sherri, Adam, Fiona and June. Loving grandfather of Evan, Harrison, Sydney and Samantha. Brother of Mel and Debbie Black, Linda and Larry Brandt, Mark and Rhonda Sikowitz. Son of the late Benjamin and Esther Black. Services will be held on Sunday, April 28, 1:30 P.M., Old York Road Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road, Abington. Burial at Mt. Sharon Cemetery. Shiva to be held at Breyer Estates, 100 Breyer Drive, Elkins Park, on April 28th and April 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Minyan both days at 7:00 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth Am or the Hospice at Abington Health Center, Warminster.
Published on Philly.com on Apr. 25, 2019