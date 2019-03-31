|
|
WAGNER
JANE B. (nee Naphys)
After a courageous battle with cancer, Jane passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Leonard F. Jr., she is the devoted mother of Leonard III, James, Jane Fabrizio and Nancy Wagner. Loving nan of Jacen (Kim), George (Sara), Kristie (Ryan), Alyssa (Kenny), and Kelcie (Dom), great-grand-mom of Anthony, Ryan, Kaelyn, Kendell, Benjamin, Josh, and Georgie, great-great-grandmom of Kaleb. Dear sister of Sis Thompson and Sonny Naphys; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Tuesday Eve. 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. and also Wednesday 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1514 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA, followed by her Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. St. Michael the Archangel Church. Interment will be held at Washington Crossing Nat'l Cem.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 31, 2019