BRADLEY

JANE (nee Hill)

Of Overbrook, age 89, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of The Honorable Edward J. Bradley for 63 years. Mrs. Bradley grew up in Drexel Hill. She was educated at St. Andrew's School, Villa Maria Academy, and Immaculata University. She had a twin sister, Elizabeth, who prede-ceased her. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Bradley is survived by six loving children: Jane Bradley Foley, Esq. (Eugene), Elizabeth Bradley Speers (the late Robert M., Esq.), Alexandra M. Bradley, Edward J. Bradley, Jr., Esq. (Terry D., Esq.), Michele E. Bradley, and Dr. Patrick J. Bradley (Dr. Ellen Mayock). Her nine cherished grand-children are Kate Foley Stitt (Alex), Ryan and Patrick Foley, Daniel and Matthew Speers, Jane Isabella and Emma Rose Bradley, Charles and Susanne Mayock-Bradley. She is also survived by one brother, William J. Hill (Molly) and one sister, Sarah Hill Bradley (the late Raymond J. Bradley, Esq.), both of Wynnewood, and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation on Thursday, 6 to 8 P.M. at THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and Friday, 9:30-10:45 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 63rd and Lancaster Avenue, Overbrook, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Step by Step, Inc., Southeast Region, 201 Marple Avenue, Suite 200, Clifton Heights, PA 19018 would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published on Philly.com on July 9, 2019