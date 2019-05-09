Home

86, of West Chester, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late George W. Kalbitzer, with whom she shared 19 ½ years of marriage. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13th from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Church, 338 Manor Ave, Downingtown, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Downingtown.
Published on Philly.com on May 9, 2019
