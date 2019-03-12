|
|
KOZUB
JANE C. (nee Szyszka)
97, passed away peacefully at home in Brigantine, NJ on March 7, 2019. Formerly of NE Phila., she is survived by her husband Victor, sons Thomas (Christine) and Gerald, grand-daughters Kristin Griffin (Christopher) and Carin Farnan (James) and a grandson Bryan. Also 5 great grandchildren: Christopher, Anna, Kaela, Sara and Garrett. Jane was prede-ceased by her son Alan. Family and friends are invited to her Visitation Thursday, March 14th at 10 A.M. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 8th St. South, Brigantine, NJ. Mass will follow at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Jane's memory to Atlantic Care Hospice, P.O. Box 1626, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 would be appreciated.
www.SlabinskiFuneralHome.com
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 12, 2019