SR. JANE
DAWLEY, S.H.C.J.
Formerly Mother Mary Walter
On August 22, 2019. Sister was 86 years old. Daughter of the late James F. and Mary Dawley (nee Colbert). Sister of Sr. Ruth Dawley, Jack Dawley, Walter Dawley and the late Frank Dawley, Joe Dawley, Robert Dawley and Mary Dawley Bryan. Also survived by her devoted friend, Marilyn McBride, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, August 30, 2019, 10 to 11 A.M., at New Sharon Chapel, 1341 Montgomery Avenue, Rosemont, PA, and to her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment Calvary Cemetery. A Wake Service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 4 P.M., in Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to Society of Holy Child Jesus at the above address would be appreciated. Arr.
Published on Philly.com on Aug. 27, 2019