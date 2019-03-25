Home

POWERED BY

Services
St Williams Catholic Rctry
6200 Rising Sun Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE SPANFELNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE E. (Franz) SPANFELNER

Notice Condolences Flowers

JANE E. (Franz) SPANFELNER Notice
SPANFELNER
JANE E. (nee Franz)
On March 22, 2019, age 92, formerly of Lawndale for over 60 years. Beloved wife of 69 years to Thomas F. Devoted mother of Jane E. Siegle (William M.), Thomas J. (Linda) and the late Rita. Loving grandmother of Kristin Hurley (Robert), William R. Siegle (Lisa), Megan James (Logan) and Molly Prince (Connor) and great-grandmother of Brynn, Braeden, Maggie, Landon, Sadie and Griffin. Predeceased by her siblings John, James and Anna May Gough. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Thursday, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer Lafayette, Off. of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.

To send condolences: www.campbellfh.com

logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.