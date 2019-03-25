|
|
SPANFELNER
JANE E. (nee Franz)
On March 22, 2019, age 92, formerly of Lawndale for over 60 years. Beloved wife of 69 years to Thomas F. Devoted mother of Jane E. Siegle (William M.), Thomas J. (Linda) and the late Rita. Loving grandmother of Kristin Hurley (Robert), William R. Siegle (Lisa), Megan James (Logan) and Molly Prince (Connor) and great-grandmother of Brynn, Braeden, Maggie, Landon, Sadie and Griffin. Predeceased by her siblings John, James and Anna May Gough. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Thursday, 8:45 to 9:45 A.M., St. William Church, 6200 Rising Sun Ave., Phila, PA 19111. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Holy Redeemer Lafayette, Off. of Philanthropy, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 25, 2019