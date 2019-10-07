|
|
KORMAN
JANE (nee Friedman)
October 5, 2019 of Jupiter, FL. and Ft. Washington, PA. Wife of Leonard I. Korman; Mother of Alison Korman Feldman (Marc), Susan Schurr (Michael) and Catherine Altman (Larry); Grandmother of Avery (Doug), Harry, Lily, Joey, Billy, Lauren and Daniel. Daughter of the late David J. Friedman and the late Rosalie Wachs (nee Cheskis); sister of the late Regina Goldenberg. Jane understood that art is part of life, and once called her and Leonard's journey through the creative world "the trip of a lifetime." Relatives and friends are invited to services Thursday 12:30 P.M. at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel, 8339 Old York Rd, Elkins Park, PA. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Jane's memory may be made to; The Jane and Leonard Korman Respiratory Institute c/o Jefferson Office of Institutional Advancement 25 S. 9th St., Suite 600 Philadelphia, PA 19107 (https://giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/centers-institutes/korman-respiratory-institute/give.html); Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania 100 E. Northwestern Avenue Phila., PA 19118 (https://experience.morrisarboretum.org/MembershipAndDonations.aspx?RegularOnly=True) or The Norton Museum of Art 1450 S Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401 (https://www.norton.org/get-involved/give)
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on Philly.com on Oct. 7, 2019