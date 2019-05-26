Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE KREMER MARTIN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JANE KREMER MARTIN Notice
MARTIN
JANE KREMER


91, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully with her daughter by her side on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Kremer and Mae Dippel Kremer. She was married 45 years to the late William Lemmon Martin, Jr. who died in October 1995.
Jane graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1945 and attended Hood College. Jane was a homemaker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jane's Memorial Service at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please visit Jane's Memorial Page at

www.TheGroffs.com

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now