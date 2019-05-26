|
MARTIN
JANE KREMER
91, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully with her daughter by her side on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Brethren Village. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Kremer and Mae Dippel Kremer. She was married 45 years to the late William Lemmon Martin, Jr. who died in October 1995.
Jane graduated from Cheltenham High School in 1945 and attended Hood College. Jane was a homemaker.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jane's Memorial Service at Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Please visit Jane's Memorial Page at
www.TheGroffs.com
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019