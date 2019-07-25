|
DURCHSPRUNG
JANE LOUISE
Age 92. Wife of the late George C. Durchsprung, passed away July 14, 2019, in Inman, Kansas.
Survivors include 3 children, Ruth (Scot) Goss, TN, Naomi (James) Loewen, KS, and Mark Durchsprung, PA; brother, J. Arlo Good, PA; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Home Activities Fund or the Berean Bible Church Missions Fund, in care of BUHLER MORTUARY, P.O. Box 589, Buhler KS 67522.
Published on Philly.com on July 25, 2019