Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John Paul II Parish at St. Adalbert's Church
2645 Allegheny Ave.
Phila, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
JANE M. (Hamski) SHIRLEY


1933 - 2019
JANE M. (Hamski) SHIRLEY Notice
SHIRLEY
JANE M. (nee Hamski)
On Nov. 28, 2019. Wife of the late Ralph D. Shirley. Beloved mother of Deacon Ralph J. Shirley (Deborah) and Joseph T. Shirley. Also sadly missed by her grandchildren Mia Hylan, John-Paul Shirley, Marianne Watson, Judith Smith and Joseph T. Shirley. Also sadly missed by 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, Dec. 7th, beginning at 9 A.M., at St. John Paul II Parish at St. Adalbert's Church, 2645 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila. PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Burial to follow at Holy Redeemer Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory to , 555 North Lane, Ste. 5010, Conshohocken, PA 19428 or the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated by her family.


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 3, 2019
