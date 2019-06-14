Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE PELLOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER JANE PELLOWSKI

Notice Condolences Flowers

SISTER JANE PELLOWSKI Notice
SR. JANE PELLOWSKI, M.M.S.
Age 84, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Philadelphia. Her education and work include nursing, liturgy, counseling, administration, and spiritual direction. A gifted singer, and passionate about caring for the earth, she was creative, insightful and universally kind.
Her Funeral Mass is June 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Medical Mission Sisters, 8400 Pine Rd, Phila., PA 19111. Gifts in her memory are appreciated.
www.urbanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
Download Now