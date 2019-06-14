|
|
SR. JANE PELLOWSKI, M.M.S.
Age 84, passed away on June 11, 2019 in Philadelphia. Her education and work include nursing, liturgy, counseling, administration, and spiritual direction. A gifted singer, and passionate about caring for the earth, she was creative, insightful and universally kind.
Her Funeral Mass is June 17, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Medical Mission Sisters, 8400 Pine Rd, Phila., PA 19111. Gifts in her memory are appreciated.
www.urbanfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on June 14, 2019