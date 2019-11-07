|
|
TADDEO
JANE ROSE (Bozewicz)
Nov. 4, 2019, age 83 of Shannon-dell and formerly of Wayne, PA. Daughter of the late Stanley and Rose (Luczyk) Bozewicz. She was the beloved wife of Philip Anthony Taddeo for 60 years. Beside her husband, Phil, Jane is survived by: a son, Philip Matthew Taddeo (Jean); and 2 grand-daughters, Gillian and Giavanna. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Alexis Taddeo. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday morning, November 11th, from 9-9:50 A.M. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Mass will commence in the church at 10 A.M. Interment, St. Benedict Cemetery in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to: Abramson Cancer Center Development Office c/o Dr. Susan Domchek Research, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104. Professional arrangements are by the WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019