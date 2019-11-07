Home

POWERED BY

Services
William A. Moore Funeral Home
708 Fayette Street
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-828-4006
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
50 W. Walker Rd
Wayne, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
50 W. Walker Rd
Wayne, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANE TADDEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANE ROSE (Bozewicz) TADDEO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANE ROSE (Bozewicz) TADDEO Notice
TADDEO
JANE ROSE (Bozewicz)


Nov. 4, 2019, age 83 of Shannon-dell and formerly of Wayne, PA. Daughter of the late Stanley and Rose (Luczyk) Bozewicz. She was the beloved wife of Philip Anthony Taddeo for 60 years. Beside her husband, Phil, Jane is survived by: a son, Philip Matthew Taddeo (Jean); and 2 grand-daughters, Gillian and Giavanna. She was predeceased by her daughter, Jennifer Alexis Taddeo. Relatives and friends may pay respects on Monday morning, November 11th, from 9-9:50 A.M. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 50 W. Walker Rd., Wayne, PA 19087. Mass will commence in the church at 10 A.M. Interment, St. Benedict Cemetery in Conshohocken. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jane's memory may be made to: Abramson Cancer Center Development Office c/o Dr. Susan Domchek Research, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Phila., PA 19104. Professional arrangements are by the WILLIAM A. MOORE FUNERAL HOME, 708 Fayette St., Conshohocken.
Published on Philly.com on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William A. Moore Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -