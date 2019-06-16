Home

JANE (Duffy) RUSH

JANE (Duffy) RUSH Notice
RUSH
JANE (nee Duffy)


85, of Cheltenham, PA passed peacefully June 13, 2019. Born in Lisacul, Co. Roscommon, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Martin J. Rush. Loving mother of Mary Puschak, Sr. Eileen Marie Rush, SSJ, and Noreen Blyweiss (Fred). Devoted mom-mom to Rebecca Carlson and great grandmom to Jace Galgon. Survived by devoted sister and brother in law, Elizabeth and Michael O'Kane. Predeceased by sisters Delia, Mary, Kate, Eileen, and brothers John, Patrick, Mike, and Phillip. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Tuesday, June 18th from 9:00 - 10:45 A.M. followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. both at Immaculate Conception Church, 602 West Ave., Jenkintown. Her interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, Chestnut Hill. Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. McGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME, Jenkintown, PA. Condolences:

www.McGoldrickFH.com

Published on Philly.com on June 16, 2019
