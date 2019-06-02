|
HEADLEY
JANET A., Ph.D.
Age 64. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Phillip C. McCaffrey and very loving daughter of the late Jane M. Stolle Headley and Thomas K. Headley, passed on April 5, 2019. For 20 years Janet chaired the Fine Arts Depart-ment at Loyola University. She was known for being dedicated in advising and mentoring her students. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 9, 2019, at 11 A.M. at RADZIETA FUNERAL HOME, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House NJ 08210. In lieu of flowers contributions in Janet's memory can be made to the Janet A. Headley Memorial Fund, c/o Loyola University, 4501 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21210-2699. Condolences at
www.radzieta.com
Published on Philly.com on June 2, 2019