BUBA
JANET B. (nee Krasowska)
Of Bryn Mawr on June 8, 2019.
Mrs. Buba served in World War II from 1944-1946 as a registered nurse (U.S. Navy, Lt JG) Honorably discharged after service in the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1951. Married for 60 years to Edwin C. (died Oct. 31, 2008). Mother of Chrisanne C. Buba of Scottsdale, AZ, John B. Buba of Columbia, MD and Barbara (Bashi) Buba-Doyle of Rio Verde, AZ. Son-in-law Richard Doyle. Step-grand-children Jarret and Stephanie Doyle and Alexis Doyle Nelson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. Saturday at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, Lancaster Ave and Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, where family and friends may call after 9 A.M. Interment will be private at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to to Fight Parkinson's Disease at,
www.michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published on Philly.com on June 12, 2019