CHAPMAN

JANET (nee Moorhead)

May 25, 2019. Wife of the late Jack. Devoted mother of Lynn and Bruce. Grandmother of Andrew Chapman. Janet lived in Huntingdon Valley for over 60 years and was involved in her community as a member of Women's Club of Huntingdon Valley, Majority Inspector of elections in Ward 1, and an Elder in the Gloria Dei Church. Janet believed in helping young women through advanced education and was active with the AAUW to accomplish that. Janet was a school teacher early in her working life and later helped Jack with the family business, Chapman Industrial Finishes.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Service Wednesday, June 5th, at Gloria Dei Church, 570 Welsh Road, Huntingdon Valley PA 19006, where friends may call from 9 until 10 A.M., Service time. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the above named Church. STILES FUNERAL HOME

