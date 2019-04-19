Home

POWERED BY

Services
Milkins Giles Funeral Home - Temple
4914 Kutztown Road
Temple, PA 19560
610-921-3121
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET CAPLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET EVELYN (Dunkelberger) CAPLAN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JANET EVELYN (Dunkelberger) CAPLAN Notice
CAPLAN
JANET EVELYN
(née Dunkelberger)


Passed away on April 16, 2019 while surrounded by her family, after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She was 76. Janet was born on September 12, 1942 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Paul and Evelyn Dunkelberger.
A graduate of Penn State University, Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Janet was a talented artist, had a love of gardening and relished her time at the beach in Avalon with her family. Janet welcomed all with her warm smile and the sparkle in her blue eyes. Her husband and son describe Janet as "having a heart of gold, with enough love to share with every-one. There was nothing that she loved more than her family."
Janet Caplan is survived by her husband, Eli Caplan; son and daughter-in-law, Sloan and Rebecca Caplan; granddaughters, Caralina, Cate and Scarlett Caplan.
The Caplan family created a fund at Penn Memory Center in honor of Janet. Funds are dedicated to supporting families living with Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the Caplan Family Caring Difference Fund at the Penn Memory Center will be grate-fully accepted. Kindly make checks payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mail to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila. PA 19104. On the memo line, please indicate that the gift is made in memory of Janet Caplan.
Funeral Services will be private.
MILKINS GILES FUNERAL HOME, Inc. in Temple PA, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at

milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now