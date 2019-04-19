CAPLAN

JANET EVELYN

(née Dunkelberger)

Passed away on April 16, 2019 while surrounded by her family, after a long fight with Alzheimer's. She was 76. Janet was born on September 12, 1942 in Ephrata, Pennsylvania to Paul and Evelyn Dunkelberger.

A graduate of Penn State University, Janet was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Janet was a talented artist, had a love of gardening and relished her time at the beach in Avalon with her family. Janet welcomed all with her warm smile and the sparkle in her blue eyes. Her husband and son describe Janet as "having a heart of gold, with enough love to share with every-one. There was nothing that she loved more than her family."

Janet Caplan is survived by her husband, Eli Caplan; son and daughter-in-law, Sloan and Rebecca Caplan; granddaughters, Caralina, Cate and Scarlett Caplan.

The Caplan family created a fund at Penn Memory Center in honor of Janet. Funds are dedicated to supporting families living with Alzheimer's Disease and related dementias. In lieu of flowers, donations to support the Caplan Family Caring Difference Fund at the Penn Memory Center will be grate-fully accepted. Kindly make checks payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania" and mail to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Penn Memory Center, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Phila. PA 19104. On the memo line, please indicate that the gift is made in memory of Janet Caplan.

Funeral Services will be private.

MILKINS GILES FUNERAL HOME, Inc. in Temple PA, is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com

Published on Philly.com on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary