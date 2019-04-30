|
BENKERT
JANET FISHER
Age 92, of Willow Grove, PA died on April 27, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late James E. Benkert. She is survived by her nephews; Ed Dale and Larry Dale; by her niece, Sharon Strasbaugh and their families. Her 54-year career as a secretary began with the Philadelphia Bulletin and later was with Lewis and Gilman Advertising from where she retired in 2002.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, May 3, 2019, Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA. Relatives and friends will be received, in the church, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Inter-ment will be in Whitemarsh Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to Kitty Cottage, 317 W. Johnson Hwy, Norristown, PA 19401.
