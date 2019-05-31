|
|
MILLION
JANET I. (nee Szal)
Peacefully at her home on May 30, 2019 at the age of 67. Loving wife of the late Richard, Sr., devoted mother of Gina Charlton (Mickey), and Richard, Jr., dear Mom Mom of Sara and Ryan. Beloved sister of Phyllis, Joe, Chris and Marianne and our Matthew Schwartzer. Faithful companion of Phil Mayer. Janet will be missed by her grandkids, listening to music, dancing and throwing punches in MMA. Janet had a warm and welcoming way for everyone and she will be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wednesday 6 to 9 P.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) and also Thursday at Calvary Chapel, 13500 Philmont Ave., Phila. 19116 from 10 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. followed by her Service 11 A.M. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
Published on Philly.com on May 31, 2019