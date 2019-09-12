Home

JANET J. (Josephs) WILSON

JANET J. (Josephs) WILSON Notice
WILSON
JANET J. (nee Josephs)


Mother of Albert, Gary, Judy (Ruth Wenger), and Bruce (Annie Prince). Grandmother to Andrew Wilson, Danielle Wilson, Ellen Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, and Seth Acquarolo. Great-grand-mother to Aniken Dehning, Annelise Wilson, Nicholas Payne and the anticipated arrival of a great-granddaughter.
Janet passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 in her sleep. She was 98. Janet was an active woman, vital to her community. She was an avid gardener, a conven-tional and impressionist quilter, a seamstress, a sculptor and a gourmet cook.
Janet was a founding member of the Congregation Beth Or, a synagogue founded in Mt Airy in 1954. She was a proud home maker and only went to work after her children were off to college. Having trained as a lab technician after high school, she worked for several different doctors. After retire-ment, she was a docent at the Philadelphia Zoo and then subsequently at the Morris Arboretum. Her tours at Morris were well known. She loved teaching children and especial-ly enjoyed the tours with school children.
She remained interested in life up until the very end. She wanted to know what was happening politically, how her garden looked and wanted a report on all her neighbors.
Plans are being made to hold a Memorial in memory of Janet at the Morris Arboretum, April 28, 2020, at 5 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019
