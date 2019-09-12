|
|
WILSON
JANET J. (nee Josephs)
Mother of Albert, Gary, Judy (Ruth Wenger), and Bruce (Annie Prince). Grandmother to Andrew Wilson, Danielle Wilson, Ellen Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, and Seth Acquarolo. Great-grand-mother to Aniken Dehning, Annelise Wilson, Nicholas Payne and the anticipated arrival of a great-granddaughter.
Janet passed away on Sept. 8, 2019 in her sleep. She was 98. Janet was an active woman, vital to her community. She was an avid gardener, a conven-tional and impressionist quilter, a seamstress, a sculptor and a gourmet cook.
Janet was a founding member of the Congregation Beth Or, a synagogue founded in Mt Airy in 1954. She was a proud home maker and only went to work after her children were off to college. Having trained as a lab technician after high school, she worked for several different doctors. After retire-ment, she was a docent at the Philadelphia Zoo and then subsequently at the Morris Arboretum. Her tours at Morris were well known. She loved teaching children and especial-ly enjoyed the tours with school children.
She remained interested in life up until the very end. She wanted to know what was happening politically, how her garden looked and wanted a report on all her neighbors.
Plans are being made to hold a Memorial in memory of Janet at the Morris Arboretum, April 28, 2020, at 5 P.M.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 12, 2019