CULLEN
JANET M. "BOOTSIE" (nee Brown)
Passed on March 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Mary Stermel, William (Helene) and Kevin; wife of William T. Cullen, Sr. "Cuz"; dearest Grammy of Mary Kate, Billy, Kevin, Brigid, Lizi, Meghan, Marni, John, Emily, Billy, and Bobbi; sister of Frank (Kathleen) Brown and the late Leonard Brown. She is also survived by her Aunt Theresa O'Brien, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wed. morning beginning 11 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Sts.). Funeral Home Religious Service 12:30 P.M. Burial Private. Donations may be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.
Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019