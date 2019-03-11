Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET CULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. "BOOTSIE" (Brown) CULLEN

Notice Condolences Flowers

JANET M. "BOOTSIE" (Brown) CULLEN Notice
CULLEN
JANET M. "BOOTSIE" (nee Brown)


Passed on March 6, 2019. Beloved mother of Mary Stermel, William (Helene) and Kevin; wife of William T. Cullen, Sr. "Cuz"; dearest Grammy of Mary Kate, Billy, Kevin, Brigid, Lizi, Meghan, Marni, John, Emily, Billy, and Bobbi; sister of Frank (Kathleen) Brown and the late Leonard Brown. She is also survived by her Aunt Theresa O'Brien, nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Wed. morning beginning 11 A.M. at the MURPHY RUFFENACH, BRIAN W. DONNELLY FUNERAL HOME (3rd & Wolf Sts.). Funeral Home Religious Service 12:30 P.M. Burial Private. Donations may be made to the Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila., PA 19148.


logo

Published on Philly.com on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now