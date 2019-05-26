|
PELSTRING
JANET (nee HAUBER)
On May 21, 2019, of Huntingdon Valley, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 9:15-10:15 AM, St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the : http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/CommunityFundraisingPages/CFPCY19NER?px=39009432&pg=personal&fr_id=93167 would be appreciated.
Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019