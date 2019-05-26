Home

PELSTRING
On May 21, 2019, of Huntingdon Valley, age 85. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Viewing, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, 9:15-10:15 AM, St. Albert the Great Church, 212 Welsh Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to the : http://main.acsevents.org/site/TR/CommunityFundraisingPages/CFPCY19NER?px=39009432&pg=personal&fr_id=93167 would be appreciated.

www.campbellfh.com

Published on Philly.com on May 26, 2019
