CARRELLI
JANET T.
On September 5, 2109. Beloved mother of Francis (Arlene), Kenneth (Jayne), Joseph (Maria) and Michael (Joanne); also survived by her 10 grand-children; 6 great-grandchildren; her late brother, Richard Volpe; her 2 sisters, Loise Brown and Elaine Dyche; and her many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday, 9 to 10 A.M., from CIEPLINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 1018 S. 2nd St., Phila. PA 19147, followed by her Services at 10 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published on Philly.com on Sept. 11, 2019