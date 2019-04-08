Home

JANET (Oursler) TAGGART

JANET (Oursler) TAGGART Notice
TAGGART
JANET (nee Oursler)


formerly of Bala Cynwyd, PA died peacefully on Sat. April 6th, 2019 at the age of 77. Wife of the late Charles A. Taggart Jr. She is survived by her niece, Karyn Gualtieri and nephews, David and Mark Potter. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wed. April 10th. at 11 A.M. in Proclamation Presbyterian Church, 278 S. Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr, PA, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the above named Church.


Published on Philly.com on Apr. 8, 2019
