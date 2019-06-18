Home

JANET V. (Toscano) MIRIELLO

June 16, 2019 Beloved wife of Vincent Miriello. Devoted mother of Dina Miriello (Nicholas Schreiber) and Vince (Shannon) Miriello. Beloved Mom-Mom of Samantha and Ashleigh. Dear sister of Raymond (Donna) Toscano. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Thursday morning, June 20th, 9 to 10:15 A.M. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Ave., Morton, PA 19070. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Ent. SS. Peter and Paul Cem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Janet's memory to Monastery of St. Clare, 1271 Langhorne-Newtown Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047-1297.

Share condolences at:
www.gangemifuneralhome.net

logo

Published on Philly.com on June 18, 2019
